    NC MP Mehdi raises demand for Assembly Elections in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, July 29: Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday, July 29, raised the demand for holding elections in Jammu and at the earliest.

    The Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30. The poll panel is yet to announce a schedule for the elections.

    Participating in a debate on the Union in the Lok Sabha, Mehdi said only a month was left and no process had been started to conduct the elections.

    “I have not come here to beg for elections. The Supreme Court had given directions to this government that a democratic government be formed by September. Just one month is left, and no process for the elections has been started yet,” the Srinagar MP said.

    “I request that for the spirit of democracy, give them directions that the Supreme Court's order is followed and elections are conducted,” he added.

    Last December, the Supreme Court upheld the Center's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed the restoration of statehood “at the earliest.”.

    Assembly elections should be held by September 30, 2024, it had said.

    Announcing the schedule for the in March, the Election Commission had said holding assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir was not practical due to logistical and security reasons.

    Whenever assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, it will be the first since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

    Rusted mortar shell recovered in Poonch
    Centre gave more powers to LG as it wants to rule J&K by proxy: Solanki
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

