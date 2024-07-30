back to top
    Centre gave more powers to LG as it wants to rule J&K by proxy: Solanki

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 29: The Congress' Jammu and affairs in-charge Bharat Singh Solanki claimed the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre gave more powers to the Lieutenant Governor as it wants to rule the Union Territory by “proxy” and not hold assembly elections.

    Earlier this month, the Centre significantly strengthened the authority of the Lieutenant Governor in Jammu and Kashmir, empowering him to make decisions on crucial matters such as police, and all- services officers and granting sanctions for prosecution in various cases.

    The opposition slammed the Union Government's move and termed it a step towards “disempowering” the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

    “The BJP does not want to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir, they want to rule by proxy. That is why it has… Given more powers to the L-G. Jammu and Kashmir has been made weaker than Puducherry,” Solanki told reporters here.

    The Supreme Court has directed the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest” and holding elections to the assembly by September 30, 2024.

    Solanki is in Jammu and Kashmir to attend the political affairs committee meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee here.

    He alleged that BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister Rajnath Singh have not fulfilled a single promise made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

    “They made promises about bringing prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and ending terrorism here. But on the contrary, terrorism has increased in the Jammu region as well as the Kashmir region,” he said.

    Solanki said leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have invited Rahul Gandhi to visit the Union Territory.

    “He has accepted the invite and will carry forward the mission he started with Bharat Jodo Yatra. He told the leaders to meet people and identify their issues which need to be addressed,” he added.

    Solanki said Congress leaders and workers will start a mass contact programme so that a “peoples' manifesto” is prepared for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

    Asked if the Congress will continue its alliance with the Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the decision will be taken after getting feedback from the people during the mass contact programme.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

