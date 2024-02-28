NC, Congress to hold 2nd sitting on seat-sharing in J&K, Ladakh for LS Polls: Omar

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: National Conference will hold a second round of discussions with Congress on seat-sharing in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union territories for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls as the two parties could not reach an understanding in the earlier round of talks held last week, party's vice president Omar Abdullah said here on Tuesday.

“There has been one round of discussion in New Delhi. There were certain proposals put forward by the Congress which required to be discussed within the NC party. One of the proposals that they had has not found acceptance from the NC senior leadership that is there. So, we will go back. We will have a second round of discussion,” Omar told PTI Videos.

The former chief minister said there are only six seats in J-K and Ladakh, out of which the party has held three seats.

NC had won Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag seats while BJP was victorious on Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh in the 2019 general elections.

“So, essentially, we are only discussing three seats – Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh. I do not think it will be too difficult.

“I am sure in the next round of discussion, we will have it (seat-sharing arrangement) concluded. I am going to Delhi in a few days and I will have another round of discussion with the people there,” he said.

The former J-K chief minister said the aim of the INDIA bloc is to reduce the seats of the BJP only and not reduce the seats of the alliance members.

“We are sitting members of three seats. The aim is to reduce the seats of the BJP and not reduce the seats of the alliance members. We are discussing with Congress the three seats of Jammu, Ladakh and Udhampur. The NC is not discussing the three seats that it holds. That is it,” he added.

Asked about the delay in conducting the assembly elections in the Union Territory, Omar expressed the hope that there would be some good news from the Election Commission of India's visit to J-K next month.

“J-K has not had assembly elections since 2014. This is the tenth year now. As I have said earlier, it is a matter of shame that assembly elections in J&K had to be announced by the Supreme Court.

“They should have been announced by the ECI. Now the ECI is coming here in the middle of March. I hope we get to hear some good news from that (visit),” he said.