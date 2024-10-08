NC-Congress alliance set to form govt. in J&K, BJP wins big in Jammu

JAMMU, Oct 8: The National Conference emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and won 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly of the union territory, while the Bharatiya Janata Party retained its stronghold Jammu by winning 29 seats.

However, the NC ally Congress' performance was dismal and it only won six seats, five from the Kashmir valley and only one from the Jammu province. It had fielded candidates from 32 seats as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with the NC.

“People have given NC a decisive mandate. This mandate is a rejection of the steps taken by the BJP on August 5, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir [by abrogating Article 370]. We have done far better than we expected. The BJP is far off from the half mark even. People resoundingly came out and voted for the NC,” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, who won from twin seats of Ganderbal and Budgam, told The Hindu.

Mr. Abdullah is fast emerging as the consensus candidate for the post of Chief Minister. The final decision will be made public in the next two days after the allies, the NC and the Congress, meet in Srinagar, party sources said. Meanwhile, NC president Farooq Abdullah said his son would be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.