back to top
Search
    JammuNC-Congress alliance set to form govt. in J&K, BJP wins big in...
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    NC-Congress alliance set to form govt. in J&K, BJP wins big in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 8: The Conference emerged as the single largest party in  Jammu and on Tuesday and won 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly of the union territory, while the Bharatiya Janata Party retained its stronghold Jammu by winning 29 seats.
    However, the NC ally Congress' performance was dismal and it only won six seats, five from the Kashmir valley and only one from the Jammu province. It had fielded candidates from 32 seats as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with the NC.
    “People have given NC a decisive mandate. This mandate is a rejection of the steps taken by the BJP on August 5, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir [by abrogating Article 370]. We have done far better than we expected. The BJP is far off from the half mark even. People resoundingly came out and voted for the NC,” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, who won from twin seats of Ganderbal and Budgam, told The Hindu.
    Mr. Abdullah is fast emerging as the consensus candidate for the post of Chief Minister. The final decision will be made public in the next two days after the allies, the NC and the Congress, meet in Srinagar, party sources said. Meanwhile, NC president Farooq Abdullah said his son would be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Nadda Heralds BJP’s Haryana Poll Victory, J&K Election Performance with ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nadda Heralds BJP’s Haryana Poll Victory, J&K Election Performance with ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 8: BJP chief J P Nadda...

    J&K polls NC leaders Abdul Rahim Rather Ali Mohammad Sagar elected for record 7th time

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) leaders Abdul Rahim...

    Omar Abdullah Reveals INDIA Bloc’s Plan to Form Govt After Selecting Leader

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

    Govt appoints Executive Chairman of Legal Services Authorities of J&K, Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 8: On the recommendation of Chief Justice,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nadda Heralds BJP’s Haryana Poll Victory, J&K Election Performance with ‘Modi...

    J&K polls NC leaders Abdul Rahim Rather Ali Mohammad Sagar elected...

    Omar Abdullah Reveals INDIA Bloc’s Plan to Form Govt After Selecting...