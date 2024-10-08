back to top
    Nadda Heralds BJP’s Haryana Poll Victory, J&K Election Performance with ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 8: BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday hailed the party's victory in the assembly polls and said the people have rejected the Congress' pitch for casteism, nepotism and dynastic , and voted for the BJP's development model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
    Addressing an event at the BJP headquarters here, Nadda also hailed the party's performance in   and , and said its vote share increased in the assembly polls as the people of the Union territory reposed faith in Modi's leadership.
    “Congress leaders were engaged in spreading lies but people did not pay any heed to them. They gave a mandate to the BJP for a third consecutive term in Haryana,” he said.
    People have rejected the Congress' pitch for casteism, nepotism and dynastic politics, and voted for the BJP's development model, Nadda added.
    He said the BJP's victory in Haryana and increase in vote share in Jammu and Kashmir reflect the trust bestowed by the people in Prime Minister Modi.
    “This once again proves that ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai (It is possible when Modi is there). And this is Modi's guarantee,” Nadda added.
    He also urged party workers to stay united and ensure the BJP's victory in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi.

