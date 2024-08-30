National Institute of Epidemiology Recruitment 2024, Apply Now for Consultant Posts

The National Institute of Epidemiology has released the official notification inviting applications from interested and eligibile candidates for Consultant Posts. There are 04 no. of vacancies opened for the mentioned position.
As mentioned in the official notification of the National Institute of Epidemiology the upper age limit for the mentioned posts is 70 years (age relaxation as per rules). Candidates selected for consultant positions will be paid a monthly salary between Rs. 70,000/- to Rs. 1,00,000/-. The selection of applicants will be based on interview.
Interested candidates who meet the requirements as mentioned in the notification can apply online through the official website of NIE before the last date i.e., 10-09-2024. Required educational qualification, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —
Overview of National Institute of Epidemiology Application 2024
As mentioned in the employment notification released by the National Institute of Epidemiology, there are 04 no. of posts to be filled based on online interview. We have tabulated important details below:-
|Organisation
|National Institute of Epidemiology
|Advt No.
|NIE/PE/Advt/Aug/2024/12
|Post Name
|Consultant Scientific – Medical (Epidemiology)
Consultant (Scientific- Medical)
Consultant (Scientific-Non-medical)
|No. of Posts
|04
|Category
|Govt
|Type
|Contract
|Job Location
|Chennai
|Application Mode
|Online
|Selection Process
|Interview
|Last Date
|10-09-2024
|Official Website
|https://www.nie.gov.in/
|Post Name
|No. of Posts
|Pay Scale
|Consultant Scientific – Medical (Epidemiology)
|02
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Consultant (Scientific- Medical)
|01
|Consultant (Scientific-Non-medical)
|01
|Rs. 70,000/-
Selection Process
The selection process for the above posts will be based on an online interview. The date and time of the online interview will be intimated by Email separately to the eligible candidates.
Posting Tenure & Location
The above-said post is Contractual for the duration offered. The appointment may be renewed after every specific period of time subject to satisfactory performance and project requirements.
Application Procedure of NIE Recruitment 2024
The candidates applying for the post should first confirm their eligibility criteria on the website of the Institute i.e. nie.gov.in. All eligible candidates willing to apply in response to this advertisement notice should visit the NIE Recruitment Portal and register himself/herself before the last date. Filled application along with supporting documents should be submitted through the “NIE Recruitment Portal” on or before the closing date: 10.09.2024 to 05:30 p.m.
Important Dates
The Important Dates for NIE are mentioned in the table below:-
|Event
|Date
|Notification Release Date
|27-08-2024
|Start Date to Apply Online
|27-08-2024
|Last Date to Apply Online
|10-09-2024
NIE Notification 2024 | Download PDF
Interested candidates can download the official notification of the National Institute of Epidemiology by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process of Consultant.