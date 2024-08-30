National Institute of Epidemiology Recruitment 2024, Apply Now for Consultant Posts

The National Institute of Epidemiology has released the official notification inviting applications from interested and eligibile candidates for Consultant Posts. There are 04 no. of vacancies opened for the mentioned position.

As mentioned in the official notification of the National Institute of Epidemiology the upper age limit for the mentioned posts is 70 years (age relaxation as per rules). Candidates selected for consultant positions will be paid a monthly salary between Rs. 70,000/- to Rs. 1,00,000/-. The selection of applicants will be based on interview.

Interested candidates who meet the requirements as mentioned in the notification can apply online through the official website of NIE before the last date i.e., 10-09-2024. Required educational qualification, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

As mentioned in the employment notification released by the National Institute of Epidemiology, there are 04 no. of posts to be filled based on online interview. We have tabulated important details below:-

Organisation National Institute of Epidemiology Advt No. NIE/PE/Advt/Aug/2024/12 Post Name Consultant Scientific – Medical (Epidemiology)

Consultant (Scientific- Medical)

Consultant (Scientific-Non-medical) No. of Posts 04 Category Govt Type Contract Job Location Chennai Application Mode Online Selection Process Interview Last Date 10-09-2024 Official Website https://www.nie.gov.in/

Vacancy Details The National Institute of Epidemiology has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-