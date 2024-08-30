back to top
    Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal declared ‘tankhaiya’ by Akal Takht

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Amritsar, August 30:Akal Takht has declared Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) for taking controversial decisions while heading the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and as the Deputy Chief Minister of from 2007-2017.

    In a meeting of five high priests, convened by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at Akal Takht Secretariat today, it was unanimously decided to declare Sukhbir ‘tankhaiya' till he appears as ‘nimana' (humble) Sikh' with a clarification and seeks atonement for ‘sins' committed by him before Akal Takht in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and five high priests.

    Akal Takht also summoned the members of the Sikh community, who served as ministers in the Akali Dal Government from 2007-17 and were part of the contentious decisions that had “dented the sanctity of the Sikh Panth”.

    Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh announced the verdict from the ‘faseel' (podium) of Akal Takht. He said that Sukhbir had been granted 15 days to comply with the five high priests' decision.

    The Jathedar said: “Sukhbir has been declared ‘tankhaiya' till he as ‘nimana' Sikh seeks penance for the ‘gunah' (sins) committed as SAD's head and as Deputy Chief Minister from 2007-2017. He and his ‘bhaiwal' (aide) Sikh cabinet ministers took several decisions that ended up SAD's debacle, hurting the sentiments and interest of the Panth. They have been given fifteen days to submit their stance in person.”

    On July 1, rebel Akali leaders appeared before Akal Takht and apologised for the “mistakes” committed when their party was in power and handed over an apology to Akal Takht Jathedar. Following this, Sukhbir was summoned by the Jathedar.

    The rebel Akali leaders (now expelled) included Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Sarwan Singh Phillaur.

