Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal declared ‘tankhaiya’ by Akal Takht

Amritsar, August 30:Akal Takht has declared Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) for taking controversial decisions while heading the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 2007-2017.

In a meeting of five high priests, convened by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at Akal Takht Secretariat today, it was unanimously decided to declare Sukhbir ‘tankhaiya' till he appears as ‘nimana' (humble) Sikh' with a clarification and seeks atonement for ‘sins' committed by him before Akal Takht in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and five high priests.

Akal Takht also summoned the members of the Sikh community, who served as ministers in the Akali Dal Government from 2007-17 and were part of the contentious decisions that had “dented the sanctity of the Sikh Panth”.