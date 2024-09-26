back to top
    Narco-Terrorism: Jammu PMLA Court takes cognisance of prosecution complaint filed by ED

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sep 25: A special designated PMLA court in Jammu has taken cognisance of a prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the alleged money laundering offences by some individuals accused of operating a narco-terrorism module linked to funding of the subversive activities of Hijbul Mujahideen, officials have said.

    The accused named in the prosecution complaint included Arshad Ahmed Allaie, Abdul Hamid Allaie (both residents of Shopian), Fayaz Ahmed Dar (Anantnag), Fayaz Ahmed Digoo (Pulwama), Laddi Ram (Kathua) and others.

    According to ED, accused Mohd Altaf used to receive drugs smuggled from across the border on directions of Pakistan-based terrorists and handlers. Subsequently, accused Arshad, Fayaz Dar, Fayaz Digoo and Abdul, further processed, distributed and provided the said drugs to accused Laddi Ram, who further sold the same in and J&K, remitting the Proceeds of (POC) — running into crores of rupees — to Arshad.

    “After receiving such POC, Arshad Ahmed Allaie, using the facade of of second-hand sale purchase of cars, camouflaging the POC, routed the same into the hands of terrorists linked to Hijbul Mujahideen, via accused persons, viz., Mohd Latief Dar R/o Kulgam, and Mohd. Shafi Bhat R/o Anantnag, for the sole purpose of subversive activities of terrorism,” ED officials said.

    The transaction profiling of the bank accounts in the case revealed huge cash deposits obtained via drugs sales, routed through multiple suspected interconnected transactions, disguising the actual source and nature of funds, they added.

    Earlier, in the case, ED had arrested criminal masterminds accused Arshad, Fayaz Ahmed Dar and Laddi Ram and presently all are in judicial custody.

