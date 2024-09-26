back to top
    Shobhit Saxena posted as SSP Kathua

    , Sep 25: The government of Jammu and on Wednesday posted Shobhit Saxena, senior IPS officer, as senior superintendent of police Kathua.

    According to an order, Saxena has been posted in place of Deepika, who shall await further posting in the police department.

    “In the interest of administration and pursuant to the approval conveyed by the Election Commission of , Shri Shobhit Saxena, IPS, SSP (Hqrs) CID, is hereby transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua vice Ms. Deepika, IPS, who shall await further posting in Police Headquarters,” reads the order.

     

