back to top
Search
    JammuOuster of Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis must for democracy in J&K: Madhav
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Ouster of Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis must for democracy in J&K: Madhav

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 25: Senior BJP leader and election campaign in-charge for J&K, Ram Madhav, on Wednesday said that the ouster of three families of Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis from and is a must for the flourishing of democracy in the Union Territory.

    Mshav made the remark while addressing a public meeting in support of the party's candidate Faqir Mohammad Khan in Batra village of in north Kashmir's Gurez.

    “PM Modi established peace in J&K and crushed terrorism but NC-Congress wants to revive terrorism and push J&K into unrest,” Madhav said, adding, “people are with the development agenda of PM Modi”.

    Cong-NC wants to bring back Article 370 which means they want death and destruction in J&K, he said. “The ouster of dynastic parties from the politics of J&K is a must for democracy to flourish peace in J&K”.

    He said PM has brought democracy to the ground and restored peace in J&K, paving the way for development and prosperity.

    Madhav alleged the three dynastic parties looted J&K and crushed democracy. Complete freedom from such rulers is essential so that peace prevails and development continues, he said.

    He urged the public to vote in large numbers to ensure the BJP's victory so that the ongoing development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir do not come to a halt.

    On the occasion, the BJP General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul expressed hope that the people will support BJP. “Only BJP can guarantee peace and development in J&K and its bright future,” Koul said.

    He said people are fully behind PM Modi's development agenda and BJP will form the next government in J&K.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K will never have a BJP Govt: Mehbooba
    Next article
    Narco-Terrorism: Jammu PMLA Court takes cognisance of prosecution complaint filed by ED
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Amit Shah to address five election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    Record turnout of 57.03% in second phase of J&K polls, says Election Commission

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar: The second phase of J-K assembly polls records...

    Shobhit Saxena posted as SSP Kathua

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 25: The government of Jammu and Kashmir...

    Narco-Terrorism: Jammu PMLA Court takes cognisance of prosecution complaint filed by ED

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sep 25: A special designated PMLA court...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

    Amit Shah to address five election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir

    Record turnout of 57.03% in second phase of J&K polls, says...