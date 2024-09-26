Ouster of Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis must for democracy in J&K: Madhav

Srinagar, Sep 25: Senior BJP leader and election campaign in-charge for J&K, Ram Madhav, on Wednesday said that the ouster of three families of Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis from Jammu and Kashmir politics is a must for the flourishing of democracy in the Union Territory.

Mshav made the remark while addressing a public meeting in support of the party's candidate Faqir Mohammad Khan in Batra village of in north Kashmir's Gurez.

“PM Modi established peace in J&K and crushed terrorism but NC-Congress wants to revive terrorism and push J&K into unrest,” Madhav said, adding, “people are with the development agenda of PM Modi”.

Cong-NC wants to bring back Article 370 which means they want death and destruction in J&K, he said. “The ouster of dynastic parties from the politics of J&K is a must for democracy to flourish peace in J&K”.

He said PM has brought democracy to the ground and restored peace in J&K, paving the way for development and prosperity.

Madhav alleged the three dynastic parties looted J&K and crushed democracy. Complete freedom from such rulers is essential so that peace prevails and development continues, he said.

He urged the public to vote in large numbers to ensure the BJP's victory so that the ongoing development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir do not come to a halt.

On the occasion, the BJP General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul expressed hope that the people will support BJP. “Only BJP can guarantee peace and development in J&K and its bright future,” Koul said.

He said people are fully behind PM Modi's development agenda and BJP will form the next government in J&K.