Namibia edges past Oman in a nail-biting ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Over finish

By: Northlines

Date:

In what turned out to be a nail-biting encounter between the neighbouring teams, Namibia managed to get past Oman in a Super Over finish at the ongoing ICC 2024 in Barbados. Batting first, Oman was restricted to a below par total of 109 thanks to excellent bowling performances from Namibia's pace duo of Ruben Trumpelmann and veteran all-rounder David Wiese. Chase the small total, Namibia seemed in control for most part but needed 2 runs off the final delivery to win. However, the match ended in a tie pushing the contest into a Super Over.

David Wiese, who was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for Namibia, then stood up with the bat as well. Along with captain Gerhard Erasmus, he smashed 21 runs off the super over bowled by Bilal Khan. Wiese then sealed the match for Namibia by restricting Oman to just 10 runs while picking up a wicket. Namibia's total of 21 in the super over stands as the highest score in the history of T20 Cup super overs. This thriller marked the first instance of a super over in the tournament after 12 long years and only the third such instance overall.

While it was heartbreak for Oman, Namibia will take a lot of confidence from this last-ball win as they aim for a semi-final spot from the group stages. Both sides will be hoping for better performances in their upcoming matches.

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

