Amit Panghal overcomes three year slump, books ticket to Paris Olympics

Boxer Amit Panghal ends struggles, books Paris berth

Amit Panghal, India's star boxer, endured a difficult last three years after his disappointing Tokyo Olympics campaign. However, the pugilist ensured he will compete at the 2024 Paris Games by securing qualification in Bangkok over the weekend.

Panghal's reputation took a hit following his early exit from Tokyo 2020. Struggles with form and fitness saw the celebrated boxer lose backing within the federation. Deemed replaceable, he spent months rebuilding lost confidence away from the ring.

The boxer's redemption arrived on Sunday in a intense bout versus China's Liu Chuang. Trailing after round one, Panghal's resolve took over. He dominated the next two rounds to convince judges of his Paris worthiness. This victory signified more than merely a quota – it ended Panghal's personal expedition to reclaim past glory.