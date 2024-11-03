Must end terrorism, NC suffered most due to it: Dy CM

JAMMU, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary Saturday said the ruling National Conference suffered the most due to terrorism and wants the menace to be rooted out to usher in peace in the region.

Asked about the increased terror attacks after the formation of the NC-led government in Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, he retorted, “Such questions are being raised repeatedly and why only us?”

“Such attacks have been taking place for a long time and are not happening for the first time. What about the last 10 years? We took over the government some 15 to 20 days back. The National Conference suffered the most with a large number of its workers, leaders and ministers falling to terrorism,” Choudhary told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The deputy chief minister said the National Conference strongly condemns terrorism anywhere in the country. “We want terrorism to end so that there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir… we have to end terrorism.” “We are against terrorism and regret the loss of innocent lives. NC leadership, including party president Farooq Abdullah and (Chief Minister) Omar Abdullah, never spoke for terrorism,” he said.

Asked about the resentment over the proposed ropeway project to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills, Choudhary said the question should be asked to the BJP MLA from the constituency whose party was claiming that the L-G belongs to them and he was the one who cleared the project.

“We will look into the project and will try to find out its impact on the local stakeholders,” he added.