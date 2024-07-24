back to top
    Musk Praises Zuckerberg on Vital AI Safety Goals in Surprising Social Media Exchange

    By: Northlines

    Elon Praises Mark in Surprising Exchange

    In a rare occurrence, Tesla founder Elon Musk publicly commended Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his work. While the two tech giants have long competed in similar industries, direct praise between them is an uncommon sight.

    Sources reported that Musk responded positively to a post from Zuckerberg discussing the latter's goal of building an “artificial intelligence safety group” within his organization. Zuckerberg had written that such is important for ensuring AI's beneficial development.

    Musk, known for his concerns about threats from uncontrolled advanced AI, replied with two words: “This is important.” His agreement with Zuckerberg on promoting responsible AI design marked an unexpected show of unity between the prominent industry leaders.

    Both Musk and Zuckerberg have significantly impacted through their companies. However, they have largely pursued differing visions and faced off in competitive spaces like electric vehicles and the metaverse. Few public displays of camaraderie have been observed between the CEOs, who now appear to share common ground on this vital issue.

    The brief but meaningful exchange signals that regardless of other differences, ensuring humanity's guidance of artificial intelligence is a collective priority they both recognize. By emphasizing cooperation over competition in this critical domain, their positive interaction could help strengthen diligence across the tech community.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

