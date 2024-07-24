How Excessive Social Media is Undermining our Sleep Cycles

“How Social Media is Disrupting Our Sleep”

A recent study has uncovered concerning findings about the impact of social media usage on sleep patterns, especially among young adults. Researchers examined the screen time and sleep habits of over 3000 individuals between 18 to 30 years of age over a period of 6 months. They found a strong correlation between the amount of time spent on social networking platforms and poor quality of sleep.

Participants who scrolled social media for more than 2 hours per day were twice as likely to struggle falling asleep and experienced more frequent midnight awakenings compared to those using social media moderately. The blue light emitted by digital screens suppresses the body's production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Constant social media engagement also leads to overstimulation of the mind making it difficult to unwind and relax the body for restful slumber.

Mental health experts warn that insufficient sleep can seriously impact overall well-being. Lack of shut-eye is linked to higher stress levels, depression, anxiety, inability to focus and lowered immunity. In the long run, disrupted circadian rhythms may increase the risks of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity and heart ailments. While social platforms certainly have benefits, maintaining a healthy balance is key especially before bedtime. Setting screen-time limits, avoiding social media an hour before sleep and using night mode can help override the disruptive effects.