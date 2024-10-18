back to top
Search
    IndiaMumbai traffic police receive threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Mumbai traffic police receive threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    MUMBAI, Oct 18: The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan, officials said on Friday.
    The Worli police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.
    The city's traffic control room on Thursday afternoon received a threat on its WhatsApp helpline, he said.
    In the message, the sender threatened the actor and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, he said, adding that a probe is underway.
    The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
    Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April, he said.
    Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of 's Panipat, he said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Is Pouch Milk the Healthier Choice Over Long-Lasting Tetra Pak Milk?
    Next article
    Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian, security forces on spot
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PM Modi to launch National Learning Week

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

    Jagdeep Dhankhar flags human rights violations against Hindus in neighbourhood; questions global silence

    Northlines Northlines -
     NEW DELHI, Oct 18:  Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on...

    Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian, security forces on spot

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 18: A non-local man from Bihar was...

    Is Pouch Milk the Healthier Choice Over Long-Lasting Tetra Pak Milk?

    Northlines Northlines -
    When it comes to purchasing milk, consumers are often...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to launch National Learning Week

    Jagdeep Dhankhar flags human rights violations against Hindus in neighbourhood; questions...

    Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian, security forces on...