Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian, security forces on spot

JAMMU, Oct 18: A non-local man from Bihar was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Wandana Malhora area of Shopian early in the morning.

The victim, Ashok Chauhan, in his thirties and a resident of Banka district in Bihar, was shot dead around 9 a.m. in Wandana, where he had gone to collect corn.

“Ashok, a corn seller by profession, was residing in the Sangam area of Anantnag. This morning, he went to collect corn from Wandana Malhora, a border village of Shopian, where he was shot dead by terrorists,” a security official said.

Locals later discovered the body, which was subsequently moved to a hospital for medico-legal procedures.

“He sustained multiple bullet wounds,” the official added.

A massive search operation has been launched by the joint in the area to track down the attackers.