Multi-tier security in place for PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu

Jammu, Feb 20: A multi-tier security set-up has been put in place and traffic advisories issued for PM Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu on Tuesday, officials on Monday said. Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

“The major focus of heightened security arrangements remains the venue of his public meeting and adjoining areas. A high alert had been sounded along the borders, while the border and highway grids were further strengthened with the officers asked to intensify patrolling and checking of vehicles to keep subversive elements at bay,” a senior police officer said.

The officials said the Maulana Azad Stadium has been taken over by the security agencies who conducted a thorough anti-sabotage check. On February 17, Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya announced a temporary ban on the use of drones, paragliders and remote controlled micro-light aircrafts as a precautionary measure to counter possible activities by the terrorists and anti-national elements. Given the prediction of isolated to widespread rains in Jammu for the next 24 hours, a BJP spokesperson said that necessary arrangements, including waterproof tents, have been erected to accommodate one lakh people who are expected to turn up for the rally from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Almost all prominent BJP leaders, including J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, have been making appeals to the people to join the rally, which is seen as a formal launch of the party's campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted continuation of wet weather for the next three days.

Meteorological department officer in-charge SC Sharma did not rule out rains welcoming Prime Minister Modi in Jammu.