Jammu: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 30K cr projects today

Jammu, Feb 20: During his one-day visit to Jammu on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 30,500 crore during an event in Maulana Azad Stadium. The projects relate to several sectors, including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum and civic infrastructure among others. During the programme at around 11.30 am, the PM will distribute appointment orders among about 1,500 new recruits. He will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme.

Weather worries



– Adverse weather conditions are a concern for the BJP. All arrangements, including waterproof tents, pumps to remove water from the rally venue, etc. have been made.

– The party is expecting at least 1 lakh people at the MA Stadium in Jammu, but the highway closure due to inclement weather conditions may affect the attendance.

prominent projects



– Among the projects to be inaugurated are AIIMS (Samba), IIT-Jammu, new terminal building of Jammu Airport, Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 km) rail line and the newly electrified Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 km).

– Stones will be laid for road projects. The PM will also flag off first electric train in the Valley.

An official said the projects which are to be dedicated to the nation include the permanent campuses of IIT-Bhilai, IIT-Tirupati, IIT-Jammu, IIITDM-Kurnool; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS), Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University in Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and Agartala (Tripura).

He will inaugurate IIM-Jammu, IIM-Bodh Gaya and IIM-Visakhapatnam besides 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country. He will lay the foundation stones of five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and five multipurpose halls for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.



Besides, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), situated at Vijaypur in Samba is also set to be inaugrated. The PM had laid its foundation stone in February 2019. The institution has been established at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore and is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, medical college with 125 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, AYUSH block with 30 beds, etc. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport. To be spread over 40,000 square metre area, the new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities, catering to about 2,000 passengers during peak hours.