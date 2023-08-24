MSSH, Patparganj (New Delhi) launches Exclusive Oncology OPD Services in Jammu

Jammu Tawi: In an endeavour to raise awareness about the significant advancements in the realm of robotic surgery, particularly aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj (New Delhi) today launched their first Oncology OPD services in Jammu in collaboration with the city-based Raksha Kidney Centre. Dr. Sanjeev Tuli, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Max Hospital Patparganj will be visiting Raksha Kidney Centre (near circuit house, Talab Tilo) the third Saturday of each month from 12 pm to 4 pm to offer primary consultations. This initiative is a strategic effort to bring quality cancer management services closer to the community, alleviating the need for patients to travel to major urban centres for initial assessments.

Dr. Sanjeev Tuli, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, explained, “The timely detection of cancers significantly correlates with positive outcomes and awareness plays a pivotal role in this context. With the advent of cutting-edge robotic surgeries, it has revolutionized cancer treatment by offering an innovative approach. With a three-dimensional perspective, the robotic console facilitates surgeries in confined and intricate spaces that could pose challenges for traditional laparoscopic procedures. It also enhances precision in surgical suturing, crucial for reconstruction.” Emphasizing the value of robotic-assisted procedures for head & neck cancers, scarless thyroidectomy, thoracic surgeries, abdominal & genitourinary surgeries in simplifying treatment approaches across various medical conditions, the unique benefits of minimally invasive robotic cancer surgeries need to be highlighted more for better awareness. These advanced techniques are currently not being fully utilized in the region. The OPD launch will enable numerous patients to access quality medical treatment options. The escalating incidence of cancer cases across the nation underscores the imperative for heightened awareness about the disease and early detection, compounded by evolving lifestyle patterns. Max Healthcare, known for delivering top-tier healthcare services and adopting cutting-edge technology, has already become a preferred tertiary care hub for residents of Jammu and nearby regions.