Mrs World Sargam Koushal Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Feb 16: Sargam Koushal, Mrs World 2022-23 called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The Lt Governor congratulated Smt Sargam Koushal for her achievement.

Sargam Koushal, accompanied by her parents, also shared her upcoming initiatives of women empowerment & awareness on substance abuse with the Lt Governor.