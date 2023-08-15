MOVING TOWARDS INNER INDEPENDENCE

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Today, I urge you to ask yourself this crucial question; are you truly independent? The answer is, yes and no.

No, because nobody in this world is independent. We are dependent on the planet for air, water, trees and oxygen. We depended on others to take care of us when we were babies. We depend on others to take care of us when we are old. We depend on others for food, clothing and material help. So, where is the question of being independent?

It is our mind, intellect and ego that look for this kind of independence. And, when we look for independence from this space, we get stuck in ego and become miserable.

Let's take a small example. Often, we think that when we have money, we are independent. But, just imagine what will happen if one day, they say all the currency in the world is null and void. It has no value. Nobody will be able to give you even a cup of tea for $100,000. What will you do? Nobody wants to come and work for you for any amount of money you pay. What do you do? You will recognise that the notion you had about independence is false.

The answer to – are you truly independent – is also yes, because we become truly independent when we are free from within. We gain inner independence when we are happy and content from within, when we have inner strength, when we attain freedom from our negative thoughts, from our small-mindedness.

How do we develop inner independence? By freeing our mind from craving and aversions. By gaining freedom from our ignorance and impurity inside and outside. By moving towards the path of spirituality.

Spirituality is not just about sitting and doing practice. It is not serious. It is a celebration of life. It is a way of life. It uplifts us. Spiritual practices bring more joy, happiness, creativity, compassion and enthusiasm into our lives. It frees us from likes and dislikes, and broadens our vision and awareness. It moves us from a space of ‘What can I have?' to ‘What can I give?'

Combining Spirituality with Our Roots

India has been a beacon of spirituality. And, it is necessary for us and for the youth of today to chart our path to inner independence through also learning about and respecting our culture, traditions and value systems.

Think about it. India is one-third the size of America, yet she is home to diverse cultures, languages, cuisines, practices and beliefs. Despite the vast differences that arise every few kilometers within the country, she has prospered and moved ahead. She seamlessly blends the Vedas with science and technology. She and her people have long respected saints and people of wisdom from every tradition and background.

She has shown us that the essence of religion is spirituality – the core values of compassion, caring and acceptance. She has been showing us that when we realize the beauty of our spiritual essence, our conceptual rigidities dissolve and pave the path for the true blossoming of the human consciousness.

So, it is time we resolve to broaden our vision through spirituality and deepen our roots through a greater understanding of our traditions, culture and value systems. Let us truly begin to walk the path of inner freedom for a greater, peaceful, violence-free, and stress-free tomorrow.