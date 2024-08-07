‘Motorola edge 50 Ultra rankedbest smartphones under 60K launched in India in 2024’

back to top
    Tawi: Motorola, a global leader in mobile and innovation is excited to announce that the Motorola Edge50 Ultra has been ranked as the best smartphone camera launched in in 2024, according to DXOMARK. While securing a global ranking among the top 5 smartphone cameras. This gold badge recognition, reserved for devices delivering a best-in-class camera experience, comes after Motorola's investment in camera technology, leadership in AI experiences and Pantone Validated™ colors that guarantee true-to-life images for camera.DXOMARK is a world-renowned technology Quality Evaluation Laboratory, that evaluates the quality of consumer electronics and professional products through scientific testing and perceptual analysis. The company tests smartphone camera sensors across five sub-categories: Photo, Zoom, Bokeh, Preview, and Video. Speaking on the DXOMARK ranking, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said “We deeply appreciate DXOMARK's validation of Motorola Edge50 Ultra's exceptional camera quality. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence in smartphone photography. It further inspires us to keep pushing boundaries of innovation to deliver the most advanced devices to our consumers.”The edge 50 Ultra has high-resolution cameras designed to capture stunning, detail-rich images in any lighting condition. Key features include a 50MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 100x AI Super Zoom, a 50MP ultrawide lens with macro vision, and a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus. Recognizing that over 90% of our users take in the automatic mode, moto ai powers the edge50 Ultra's sophisticated camera system to deliver exceptional performance in both photos and videos. For instance, the new Photo Enhancement Engine ensures effortless, high-quality photos with every shot by applying optimal AI-based settings from multiple shooting modes simultaneously. AI Action Shot automatically increases and adjusts the shutter speed of the camera based on different lighting conditions, so consumers can better freeze the action, avoiding blurred photos. Additionally, the brand-new telephoto sensor uses AI to enhance zoom quality and is one of the world's first smartphones with Pantone Validated™ certification on display and camera which guarantees accurate color and skin tone representation.

