back to top
Search
IndiaModi Government 3.0 Cabinet Portfolios Announced
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Modi Government 3.0 Cabinet Portfolios Announced

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in his historic third term will retain the known faces in the big four ministries. Amit Shah will retain the Home portfolio, Rajnath Singh , Foreign ministry will be retained by S Jaishankar and the ministry by Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Road Transport and Highways will be retained by Nitin Gadkari, with two juniors under him — Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra.

Manohar Lal Khattar will handle two key ministries — Power and Housing and Urban Affairs. For the first, he would have the assistance of junior minister Shripad Naik, for the second, Tokhan Sahu, the first-time minister from Chhattisgarh.

 

Previous article
Modi Takes the Helm as PM, Begins Work with Priority on Kisan Nidhi Files
Next article
Omar Abdullah Rules Out Contesting J&K Polls, Declares Assembly Participation Unpalatable
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM distributes portfolios among his new council of ministers

Northlines Northlines -
June 10,  2024, New Delhi: The President of India,...

Omar Abdullah Rules Out Contesting J&K Polls, Declares Assembly Participation Unpalatable

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 10: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah...

Modi Takes the Helm as PM, Begins Work with Priority on Kisan Nidhi Files

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 10 (UNI) Narendra Modi on Monday...

“CBSE Issues Caution Against Circulation of Fake Syllabus and Sample Question Papers

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 10: The Central Board of Secondary...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
New Union Council of Ministers -2024

PM distributes portfolios among his new council of ministers

Omar Abdullah Rules Out Contesting J&K Polls, Declares Assembly Participation Unpalatable

Modi Takes the Helm as PM, Begins Work with Priority on Kisan Nidhi Files

Modi Takes the Helm as PM, Begins Work with Priority on...