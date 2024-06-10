Modi Government 3.0 Cabinet Portfolios Announced

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in his historic third term will retain the known faces in the big four ministries. Amit Shah will retain the Home portfolio, Rajnath Singh Defence, Foreign ministry will be retained by S Jaishankar and the Finance ministry by Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Road Transport and Highways will be retained by Nitin Gadkari, with two juniors under him — Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra.

Manohar Lal Khattar will handle two key ministries — Power and Housing and Urban Affairs. For the first, he would have the assistance of junior minister Shripad Naik, for the second, Tokhan Sahu, the first-time minister from Chhattisgarh.