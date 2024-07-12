back to top
    Mitchell Starc reflects on Rohit Sharma’s match-winning 92 versus Australia in T20 World Cup 2024

    By: Northlines

    Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc opens up on facing 's captain Rohit Sharma's blazing knock in T20 Cup

    Mitchell Starc, the experienced left-arm pacer from Australia, has looked back at the memorable match between India and Australia last year which saw Indian captain Rohit Sharma unleash an incredible assault. Speaking on a podcast recently, Starc acknowledged the batting masterclass put up by Rohit during India's chase of Australia's total.

    Rohit remained unbeaten on 92 as India chased down Australia's 205 with seven wickets in hand and 24 balls to spare, eliminating the defending champions from the tournament in the process. Recalling the match, Starc stated that Rohit targeted the windy conditions to his advantage and struck five consecutive sixes off his over. The over went for 29 runs and completely turned the momentum in India's favour.

    Starc further said that despite India's total of 205 looking chaseable on the surface, Rohit's blistering innings was the difference between the two sides. The Australian quick revealed he bowled five poor deliveries that ended up being dispatched over the ropes with ease by the talented batsman. While Starc was able to dismiss Rohit later, the damage had already been done by then.

    Rohit finished as the leading run-scorer for India in the tournament with 257 runs from eight matches. His heroics not only powered India to victory against Australia but also held them in good stead for the remainder of the World Cup voyage. The Indian skipper leads by example and once again underlined his big match temperament and class with the bat when it mattered the most.

    India to face Sri Lanka in three T20Is and three ODIs next month
    Lorenzo Musetti Looks to Push Novak Djokovic to the Limit in Wimbledon Semifinals Showdown
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

