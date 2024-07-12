India to face Sri Lanka in three T20Is and three ODIs next month

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced today that the Men in Blue will travel to Sri Lanka next month for a short limited-overs series against the hosts. The tour will include three T20 Internationals followed by as many ODI matches to be played at two different venues.

The T20I games will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 24, 25 and 27. All three matches will be played consecutively within a span of four days. Following this, the teams will then move bases to Colombo where the ODI segment of the tour will be held. Sri Lanka Cricket Stadium in the capital city will host the three ODI matches scheduled for July 1, 4 and 7.

This will mark Team India's first overseas tour after the suspension of domestic and international cricket activities during the first half of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The series will provide valuable game time and essential exposure against international opposition ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year. Several players from India's white-ball squads will get the opportunity to shake off rustiness and prepare well through match practice on Sri Lankan surfaces.

The contests will also serve as excellent preparation for Sri Lanka who will be aiming to regain lost ground in limited-overs cricket. Having suffered series losses to England and South Africa over the past year, the hosts will hope to bounce back strongly on home soil against a strong Indian lineup.