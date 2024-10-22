MIT-WPU honours Dr. Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan with the Vigyan Maharshi Samman

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi:In a celebration of scientific excellence and educational achievement, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) honoured distinguished scientist Padma Shri Dr. Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan with the prestigious MIT-WPU Vigyan Maharshi Samman during its 6th convocation ceremony. The award was presented by the Chief Guest, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in recognition of Raghavan's outstanding contributions to the field of science. The accolade included a certificate, an idol of Saraswati, and a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs.

Dr. Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, a recipient of the Padma Shri, serves as a DAE Homi Bhabha Chair and Emeritus Professor at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS). He is also a former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and chairs the Prime Minister's Science Technology and Innovation Council. His extensive career includes serving as Secretary to the Department of Biotechnology and Director of NCBS at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

In his address at the convocation, Dr. Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan expressed his gratitude upon receiving the prestigious MIT-WPU Vigyan Maharshi Samman, stating, “I am very proud to receive this honor. A university education is not solely about your time in classrooms. In fact, I would go as far as to say that the classroom is relatively incidental. The key aspect is your ability to communicate and connect with one another, so that you can break these silos as you enter the world.”

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Chief Guest of the ceremony, congratulated Dr. Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan on receiving the MIT-WPU Vigyan Maharshi Samman and extended his best wishes to the graduating students. He stated, As you embark on this new journey, remember that the continuous acquisition of knowledge, coupled with the ability to face challenges with determination and hard work, will be the pillars of your success. These milestones will guide you as you transition into the corporate world. It is your responsibility to prove your capabilities and, through your dedication and excellence, uplift the reputation of your family, your organization, and the community you represent.”

Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder President of MIT-WPU, shared his vision rooted in the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, reiterating the importance of harmonizing science and spirituality.

Rahul V. Karad, MIT-WPU's Executive President, emphasized India's potential to become a global leader in spirituality and science. He discussed the university's vision for a Global Education Managing Council to integrate spiritual components into technical education and encouraged students to innovate, rather than merely replicate Western models, fostering original thinking in engineering and technology.