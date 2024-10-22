Amazon.in’s Dhanteras Store is now live with Latest in Tech, Automobiles,Goldand other festive essentials

NL Correspondent

New Delhi: This Dhanteras, Amazon.in presents a one-stop shopping destination for customers seeking the best deals on latest tech gadgets, automobiles, gold and festive essentials. With delivery to 100% of pin codes, the store elevates the shopping experience through unparalleled selection and convenience.

The Dhanteras store on Amazon.in, powered by Samsung Galaxy and co-powered by VIDA, features an extensive collection including the newest electric scooters, cutting-edge tech, ethnic clothing, home appliances, auspicious decor, beauty products and gold.Customers can explore exclusive deals from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Tanishq, Titan, Biba, Hawkins, GIVA, Ola, and VIDA, among others, fulfilling all festival needs in one place.Below are some of the top items you should have on your shopping list:

One Stop Shop

Kalyan Jewelers 24K Gold Bars : This Dhanteras, make a premium investment with the Kalyan Jewelers Lotus Gold Bar, crafted from 24K (999) pure gold to ensure authenticity and high quality.

Tanishq E-Gift Card : Treat your loved ones to exquisite diamond and gold jewelry from Tanishq with an e-Gift Card available in denominations ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹25,000.

Shree Ram Solid Silver Idol : Bring a touch of divine elegance to your space with the PRD CARATCAFE Ram Lalla Figurine, beautifully crafted from solid silver, featuring a wooden base and high-quality resin.

Hawkins Kitchen Gift Pack : Serve your loved ones with the Hawkins 23DGP Kitchen Gift Pack including three die-cast square mini casseroles designed for cooking, reheating, serving, and storing food, each with a capacity of 2.25 liters.

Brands in Focus

VIDA Hero MotoCorp High-Speed Electric Scooter : Get eco-friendly city travel with the VIDA V1, a high-speed electric scooter featuring removable batteries for convenient charging and a modern design, aimed at urban commuters.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra : Experience the power of Galaxy AI with S23 Ultra 5G that comes with the built-in S Pen to keep the legacy of Note alive.

Status Contract Living Room Rugs : Experience the versatility of Status Contract Boho Rugs, which serve as a cozy layer against cold floors while offering anti-skid backing for your safety.

Nutraj Cashews : Gift your loved ones the rich taste and crunchy texture of Nutraj Special Cashew Nuts W320, ideal for snacking and cooking, and packaged in a resealable pack to maintain freshness.

Fabulous Festive Finds

GIVA 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Pendant : Preserve your love with the GIVA 18K Yellow Gold Tantalizing Twist Diamond Pendant, crafted from BIS-hallmarked gold and adorned with lab-grown diamonds designed to last forever.

Tommy Hilfiger Leather Men's Wallet : Gift the men in your life the sleek, bi-fold Tommy Hilfiger Branden Men's Wallet, crafted from premium material and featuring multiple card slots—perfect for this festive season.

BIBA Readymade Kid Lehenga Choli Set : Style your kids in a comfortable yet elegant flared BIBA pink viscose lehenga with intricate prints, paired with a coordinating blouse and dupatta perfect for festive occasions.

Titan Karishma Analog Men's Watch : Enhance your festive look with the classic Titan analog black dial watch, featuring Quartz analog movement and a durable battery.

Upgrade your Tech

Apple iPhone 13 : Experience the premium smartphone features of the stylish Apple iPhone 13 (128GB, Midnight), equipped with an advanced dual-camera system and impressive battery life.

OnePlus 12R : Recharge from 1% to 100% in just 26 minutes with the OnePlus 12R's 100W fast charging, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and enjoy an AMOLED display boasting a peak brightness of 4,100 nits.

Amazon Echo Show with Alexa : Enhance your audio experience with the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) featuring 8-inch HD display for content streaming, built-in Alexa, and an advanced 13MP camera for hands-free video calls.

Amazon Fire TV Stick : Stream your favorite shows in HD with the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), featuring Alexa voice control that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, making it a convenient addition to your entertainment setup.