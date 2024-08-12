Minister Rao Inderjit Singh calls for stakeholders’ cooperation in improving timeliness of data

NL Corresspondent

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday called for the cooperation of stakeholders in improving the quality, timeliness and relevance of data in the process of governance, an official statement said.

The Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) made the remarks at the 28th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations (CoCSSO) commenced in the national capital.

“He (the Minister) highlighted the importance of the conference in the federal set-up as it brings together all concerned stakeholders of the national statistical system at a forum for discussion as to how the system can be taken forward for improving the quality, timeliness and relevance of data in the process of governance,” the statement said quoting the minister.

He also highlighted the practical significance of data for targeted intervention for measuring the growth of the economy, the statement said.

The two-day event was attended by Central Ministries/Departments, State/UT governments, the World Bank, UN agencies and other stakeholders.

This conference provides an institutional platform for discussion and improved coordination between the Central and State Statistical organisations for enhancing the efficiency of the Indian Statistical System in a collaborative approach, the statement said.