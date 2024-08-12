back to top
    Jammu Kashmir

Joint Initiative Raises Awareness on HIV/AIDS and Drug De-Addiction in Srinagar
    Joint Initiative Raises Awareness on HIV/AIDS and Drug De-Addiction in Srinagar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    JK AIDS Control Society and Swift Foundation Collaborate to Address Growing Concerns.

    NL Corresspondent

    Srinagar: In a concerted effort to tackle the escalating issues of HIV/AIDS and drug de-addiction, the & AIDS Control Society partnered with Swift Foundation, Nowgam Bypass Srinagar, to organize awareness programs across various locations in District Srinagar and Budgam from March 26 to July 22, 2024.

    The initiative, held at several venues on the outskirts of Srinagar District, expert-led sessions, community events, and the distribution of informational materials. Renowned resource persons engaged with community members, youth, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the risks, prevention, and management of HIV/AIDS and drug de-addiction. This joint effort aims to mitigate the impact of these pressing issues in the region.

     

     

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

