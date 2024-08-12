Joint Initiative Raises Awareness on HIV/AIDS and Drug De-Addiction in Srinagar

JK AIDS Control Society and Swift Foundation Collaborate to Address Growing Concerns.

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar: In a concerted effort to tackle the escalating issues of HIV/AIDS and drug de-addiction, the Jammu & Kashmir AIDS Control Society partnered with Swift Foundation, Nowgam Bypass Srinagar, to organize awareness programs across various locations in District Srinagar and Budgam from March 26 to July 22, 2024.

The initiative, held at several venues on the outskirts of Srinagar District, featured expert-led sessions, community events, and the distribution of informational materials. Renowned resource persons engaged with community members, youth, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the risks, prevention, and management of HIV/AIDS and drug de-addiction. This joint effort aims to mitigate the impact of these pressing issues in the region.