Minister inaugurates mega job fair at Udhampur

Udhampur, Feb 23: Union Minister for Environment, Forest, Climate Change and Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, today inaugurated mega job fair cum awareness programme at Udhampur during his exhaustive tour of the district.

District Development Council, Chairperson, Lal Chand, DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment, Sarita Chauhan, PCCF, Dr. Mohit Gera, Deputy Commissioner, Krittika Jyotsna, President MC, Jogeshwar Gupta, SSP, Dr. Vinod Kumar and other senior officers of various department were present on the occasion.

Union Minister handed over key under “Mumkin” scheme and disbursement under Tejaswini scheme besides distributing e-Shram cards among the beneficiaries

He made a mention of successful implementation of several vital schemes in the UT saying that different centrally sponsored schemes have made a tangible change in the development profile of J&K.

He congratulated the Lieutenant Governor and his team for organizing mega job fairs across the UT. Union Minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes on ground.

Regarding establishment of 3rd tier of Panchayati Raj system in the UT, Union Minister observed that with the establishment of this vital democratic setup the developmental process has received a big push towards socio economic uplift of common people.

He reiterated that government of India has launched various flagship programmes like Jan Dhan, Ujjwala, Digital India and others.

Union Minister also visited Government Higher Secondary Tikri and took part in a ceremonial tree plantation drive.

He also interacted with the FRA beneficiaries and distributed Sewing Machines and Solar lights under green India mission among the beneficiaries.