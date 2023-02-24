Power shutdown

Jammu Tawi, Feb 23: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Balli, Gulaba, Chowki Choura, Tanda, Maira Mandrian, Sungal Samah and adjoining area shall remain affected on February 24 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Rakh Muthi, Bomal, Devipur, Palwan, Sohal, Bhalwal, Brahmana, Jad, Jourian, Bakore and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 24 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Biaspur, Kotli, Kalyana, Khana Chak, Kotli, Nikowal, and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 24 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Ramsoo, Ukhral, Khari, Nachilana and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 24 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer, Electric Division-II, JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Sector-E, Lane No- 7, 8 and 9 shall remain affected on February 27 and March 03 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sector-E, Lane No- 7, 8, 9 and Sainik Farm shall remain affected on March 01 from 8 am to 2 pm.