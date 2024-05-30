back to top
Search
JammuMines Explode, Forest Fire Rages Across LoC in Poonch; Blazes Spread to...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Mines Explode, Forest Fire Rages Across LoC in Poonch; Blazes Spread to Forests of Samba, Jammu

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 30: Several mines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday and blaze also erupted in the forest areas of Samba and districts, causing significant damage, officials said.

In Samba, the fire started in the Purmandal area and soon spread to nearby villages threatening several residential houses, they said.
The villagers alerted the administration, prompting them to send fire tenders to the area and the blaze was doused after effort of several hours, the officials said.
The locals alleged that some miscreants are triggering fire due to some vested interests and destroying forest land. They urged the administration to take stern action against those involved in the forest fire.
According to the officials, several mines exploded due to forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward area of Mankote in Mendhar sub-sector in Poonch district.
The blaze started from across the LoC and spread to this side, they said.
In a similar incident in Jammu, a fire broke out in the Choki Chora area and spread to adjoining areas of Chora, Khardoon, Padoon, Bamla, Keri and Kandi, spread across several hectares of forest land, the officials said.
The forest department officials and local residents launched an operation to extinguish the flames, successfully bringing the fire under control after several hours, they said.
There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in both the incidents, they added.

Previous article
J&K Govt Orders HODs, DDOs to Fast-Track Travel Allowance Payments for Poll-Duty Staff
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K Govt Orders HODs, DDOs to Fast-Track Travel Allowance Payments for Poll-Duty Staff

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 30: The Deputy Commissioner Leh has directed...

CS Atal Dulloo Directs NHAI to Smooth Out Riding Surface of Jammu-Srinagar NH by June 10, Ensuring Two-Way Traffic

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 30: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today set...

J&K Govt Forms DLCs to Identify Land for 5-Star Hotel Establishments, Accelerating Tourism Development

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 30: The J&K Government has accorded sanction...

Massive Tragedy in Jammu as Bus Plunges into Gorge, Claiming 21 Lives & Injuring 54 Passengers

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 30: Twenty-one people, including nine women and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K Govt Orders HODs, DDOs to Fast-Track Travel Allowance Payments for...

CS Atal Dulloo Directs NHAI to Smooth Out Riding Surface of...

J&K Government

J&K Govt Forms DLCs to Identify Land for 5-Star Hotel Establishments,...