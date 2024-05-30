J&K Govt Orders HODs, DDOs to Fast-Track Travel Allowance Payments for Poll-Duty Staff

Jammu, May 30: The Deputy Commissioner Leh has directed the Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to process the TA bills of the staff posted on poll duties from their respective departmental TA grants.

It has been further directed that the appointment order issued by the District Election Officer/Returning Officer will serve as proof of duty, with verification required to ensure the official has performed the election duty and is eligible for the allowance.

Pertinently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated that officers and officials assigned to election duty to General Elections 2024 are entitled to Travelling Allowance (TA/DA) according to their entitlements and existing norms, as per a letter dated June 6, 2023.

This includes travel for training and actual election duty.

