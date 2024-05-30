back to top
J&K Govt Orders HODs, DDOs to Fast-Track Travel Allowance Payments for Poll-Duty Staff

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 30: The Deputy Commissioner has directed the Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to process the TA bills of the staff posted on poll duties from their respective departmental TA grants.
It has been further directed that the appointment order issued by the District Election Officer/Returning Officer will serve as proof of duty, with verification required to ensure the official has performed the election duty and is eligible for the allowance.
Pertinently, the Election Commission of (ECI) has mandated that officers and officials assigned to election duty to General Elections 2024 are entitled to Travelling Allowance (TA/DA) according to their entitlements and existing norms, as per a dated June 6, 2023.
This includes travel for training and actual election duty.

Click here to see order

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

