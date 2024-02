Srinagar, Feb 27: Security forces on Tuesday busted a militant hideout in Bandipora district, police said.

The Indian Army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a joint operation based on a specific input and busted a terrorist hideout in the orchards of the Ayathmullah general area in Bandipora district, a police official said.

A UBGL/grenade launcher, seven UBGL grenades, 95 rounds of ammunition and a bag were seized from the hideout, the official said.