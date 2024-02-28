Farooq calls for strengthening INDI Bloc

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Feb 27: Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday called for strengthening the opposition's bloc to save the country's “secular visage”.

“There is a need to make the INDIA bloc strong so that the country is saved from the disaster the BJP has done in the last 10 years,” a National Conference statement quoted Abdullah as saying.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said his son Omar Abdullah is in constant contact with the Congress and a decision on the seat-share arrangement for the parliamentary polls will come to the fore in the coming days.

“Omar (Abdullah) is talking with them and hopefully a decision on seat sharing will come out in the coming days. It is imperative to make the INDIA alliance strong. Being a part of the country, we have to make this alliance powerful,” Abdullah added.

SHARE
Previous articleGovt extends ban on Jamaat-E-Islami, Jammu Kashmir, for 5 years
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR