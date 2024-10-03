Mid-day meal irregularity charge alerts Edu Dept

New Delhi, Oct 3: Following complaints of anomalies in mid-day meal scheme being implemented in government primary schools, the Central and state governments have issued strict instructions to the District Education Office (Elementary) to remain more vigilant and ensure if the mid-day meal being distributed amongst the students was as per their presence or strength.



Levelling corruption charges against a few government primary schools, a local resident had sent an online complaint to the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India, that some schools were showing the presence of more students in their records while actually, the number of students was much less. But as per the ‘dummy' records, the schools were claiming more funds for the mid-day meal scheme. Following the complaint, the Government of India had written a letter to the Secretary, Department of School Education, Punjab and then instructions were passed on to the DEOs to check and take necessary action.



The complainant Dinesh Kumar Jain had alleged that the schools showed bogus attendance of students to the local Education Department and no checking was done to ascertain the facts. The complainant had alleged that the parents and students were told that since funds were not available, mid-day meals could not be served on certain days but when the funds or ration came to the schools, the authorities claimed cost even for the days when meals were not served to the students in schools. The complainant had alleged that everything was done in a planned manner.

One of the teachers at a Government Primary School in Gyaspura area, who requested anonymity, said that the school was claiming extra in the mid-day meal scheme, even when the strength of the students was low. Wishing not to be quoted, the teacher said that there were not more than 2,500-2,600 students whereas the school was generally claiming mid-day meal provision for above 3,500-4,000 students on any given day.



“The department officials had come for a surprise check once or twice and on those days, less number of students was shown in the records and the officials were told that less number of students had turned up on those days. This is unethical practice as the government is providing an amount to help the students coming from a modest background but then we are too small to bring it to the notice of higher-ups because of our jobs,” said the teacher.

District Education Officer (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur confirmed having received a complaint. She said that teams were regularly checking the schools and Government Primary School, Gyaspura, was under the scanner as several complaints were received.