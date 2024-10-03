back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirArmy officer briefs LG on security situation, counter-terror ops in Valley
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Army officer briefs LG on security situation, counter-terror ops in Valley

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 2: A senior Army officer here on Wednesday briefed and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and counter-terror operations in the Valley.

    General officer commanding (GoC) of the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai called on the LG at the Raj Bhavan here.

    “During the interaction, Corps Commander briefed the LG, outlining the prevailing security situation along the LoC and the ongoing Counter-Terrorism Operations in the hinterland,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

    The Army said the Chinar Corps remains committed to maintaining peace and security in Kashmir.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Polls: Candidates keep fingers crossed as all eyes on October 8 counting
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Polls: Candidates keep fingers crossed as all eyes on October 8 counting

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 2: As all three phases of Assembly...

    Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz petitions J&K HC against ‘House Arrest’

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq...

    Hope big powers ensure there is no World War III: Farooq

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 2: In light of the escalating tensions...

    BJP’s Surankote Candidate Bukhari dies of heart attack

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 2: Former minister and BJP candidate from...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Polls: Candidates keep fingers crossed as all eyes on October...

    EAM meets with US NSA Jake Sullivan, and VP Kamala Harris’...

    Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk released from detention Chakka jam continued for...