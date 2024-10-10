back to top
    MHI seeks inputs from ARAI on complaints against Ola Electric
    MHI seeks inputs from ARAI on complaints against Ola Electric

    NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has directed the Automotive Association of (ARAI) to provide detailed inputs regarding consumer complaints against Ola Electric.

    Ola Electric is a beneficiary of the FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes and its eligibility certificate has been provided by ARAI, a certification and testing agency under the administrative control of the Ministry. On October 7, the Central Consumer Protection Authority issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.

    As per FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to maintain service centres to address customer issues. Further, warranty is also provided under these two schemes by all OEMs including Ola Electric.

     

     

     

