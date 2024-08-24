back to top
    MHA Providing Security To Conduct Polls In Jammu And Kashmir: CEO PK Pole

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 24: PK Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and said on Saturday that the Ministry of Home Affairs is providing security to conduct the upcoming Assembly elections in Union Territory.

    Pole said that this decision has been taken by the home ministry given the security challenges in the Jammu and Kashmir region, and to carry out a peaceful election process.
    “There have been security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir over the last 2-3 decades. There has been a reduction (in terror incidents) in recent years. It is an on-and-off situation. We have worked out detailed security arrangements. For candidates, political parties, our RO officials, observers, strong rooms, all this was taken up with the Ministry of Home Affairs and accordingly, security is being provided,” Pole said.
    He was speaking on the security arrangements for the upcoming polls in Jammu and Kashmir
    He said the elections were conducted peacefully. “There will be no political violence. We are fully prepared (for any kind of situation.)”

    When asked about the extra deployment of forces at polling stations in Doda given the recent incidents of terrorism, he said, “In areas where the activities of anti-national elements have increased recently, we provide additional security there and have also activated Village Committees. So overall, it seems that there will be peaceful elections.”

    Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. (Agencies)

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

