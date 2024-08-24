India’s 1st reusable hybrid rocket ‘RHUMI-1’ launched

Chennai, Aug 24: India launched its first reusable hybrid rocket ‘RHUMI- 1', developed by the Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India with Martin Group, from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai on Saturday.



The rocket, carrying 3 Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites, was launched into a suborbital trajectory using a mobile launcher.

These satellites will be collecting data for research purposes on Global warming and Climate change. RHUMI Rocket is equipped with a generic-fuel-based hybrid motor and electrically triggered parachute deployer, RHUMI is 100% pyrotechnic-free and 0% TNT.

The mission RHUMI is led by Anand Megalingam, the founder of the Space Zone, under the mentorship of Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai Former Director of ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC).

The RHUMI-1 rocket combines the advantages of both liquid and solid fuel propellant systems to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Space Zone India is an aero-technology company in Chennai that aims to provide low-cost, long-term solutions in the space industry.

Space Zone India (SZI) provides hands-on training experience on Aerodynamic principles, Satellite Technology, Drone Technology and Rocket Technology. It also creates awareness of the career options in this industry. SZI works with Private institutions, Engineering and Art and Science colleges, and Private and Government schools.

In 2023, through mission ‘Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Students Satellite Launch – In 2023' over 2,500 students from government, tribal, and public schools across the country, contributed in designing and construction of a student satellite launch vehicle. The vehicle could carry a payload of 150 Pico satelling research experiment cubes. (Agencies)