back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirMHA, J&K Admin announces medals on Independence Day-2024
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    MHA, J&K Admin announces medals on Independence Day-2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    50 J&K Police officials among President's Police Medal, Medal for Gallantry awardees, DGP congratulates awardees, their families

    Srinagar, Aug 14: Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI announced Medals of different categories on the eve of 78th Independence Day.

    Fifty J&K Police personnel are among the awardees of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Police Medal for Gallantry. This includes 31 Police Medal for Gallantry, two President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 17 Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

    and UT administration has also announced Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service. 127 Police personnel have been conferred with the JKP Medal for Gallantry and six officers have been awarded JKP Medal for Meritorious Service.

    As per a statement issued, Director General of Police, (DGP) R.R. Swain has congratulated the awardees and their families. In his message, he has said that this recognition is a testament to the J&K Police's unwavering dedication, bravery, and commitment to serving the nation and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The selfless service and sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and I am proud to lead such a dedicated and courageous force, he added. He has wished the awardees more success and recognition in future.

    The DGP also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir Administration for recognizing the valour and sacrifices of JKP. The acknowledgment is a motivation to strive for excellence and continue serving the nation with pride and passion.

    The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services has been awarded to SSP Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and SSP Joginder Singh.

    Those who have been awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service are IGP Bhim Sen Tuti, SSP Zahid Naseem Manhas, SSP Ranjit Singh Sambyal, ASP Paramjeet Singh, DySP Kuldeep Handoo, DySP Naresh Kumar, Inspector Kamal Sangra, Inspector Bilal Ahmad Badar, Inspector (S) Syed Israr Ahmad, Sub-Inspector (M) Surinder Pandit, Sub-Inspector Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, Sub-Inspector Rajpaul Singh, ASI Mohammad Sarwar, ASI Deepak Bhat, ASI(T) Kulbushan Khajuria, HC Shri Sarfa Ram, and HC Ram Paul.

    Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been awarded to ADGP Nitish Kumar, DIG Shakti Kumar Pathak, DIG Ajeet Singh, DySP Manjeet Singh, Inspector Mir Zahid Hussain and ASI Abdul Ahad Qazi.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary
    Next article
    3 Senior Officers Granted LG’s Award For Meritorious Public Service On I-Day
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Chhari Mubarak leaves for cave shrine of Amarnath

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 14: The 'Chhari Mubarak'-the holy mace of...

    JKCA Case: HC quashes complaint, ED charge sheets against Farooq Abdullah, others

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 14: The  Jammu and Kashmir High Court...

    Slain DySP Humayun among 2 get Kirti Chakra on Independence Day eve

    Northlines Northlines -
    SPO Abdul Latif, Subedar Sanjeev Singh awarded Shaurya Chakra Srinagar,...

    3 Senior Officers Granted LG’s Award For Meritorious Public Service On I-Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chhari Mubarak leaves for cave shrine of Amarnath

    JKCA Case: HC quashes complaint, ED charge sheets against Farooq Abdullah,...

    Slain DySP Humayun among 2 get Kirti Chakra on Independence Day...