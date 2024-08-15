MHA, J&K Admin announces medals on Independence Day-2024

50 J&K Police officials among President's Police Medal, Medal for Gallantry awardees, DGP congratulates awardees, their families

Srinagar, Aug 14: Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI announced Medals of different categories on the eve of 78th Independence Day.

Fifty J&K Police personnel are among the awardees of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Police Medal for Gallantry. This includes 31 Police Medal for Gallantry, two President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 17 Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

Jammu and Kashmir UT administration has also announced Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service. 127 Police personnel have been conferred with the JKP Medal for Gallantry and six officers have been awarded JKP Medal for Meritorious Service.

As per a statement issued, Director General of Police, (DGP) R.R. Swain has congratulated the awardees and their families. In his message, he has said that this recognition is a testament to the J&K Police's unwavering dedication, bravery, and commitment to serving the nation and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The selfless service and sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and I am proud to lead such a dedicated and courageous force, he added. He has wished the awardees more success and recognition in future.

The DGP also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir Administration for recognizing the valour and sacrifices of JKP. The acknowledgment is a motivation to strive for excellence and continue serving the nation with pride and passion.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services has been awarded to SSP Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and SSP Joginder Singh.

Those who have been awarded with Jammu Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service are IGP Bhim Sen Tuti, SSP Zahid Naseem Manhas, SSP Ranjit Singh Sambyal, ASP Paramjeet Singh, DySP Kuldeep Handoo, DySP Naresh Kumar, Inspector Kamal Sangra, Inspector Bilal Ahmad Badar, Inspector (S) Syed Israr Ahmad, Sub-Inspector (M) Surinder Pandit, Sub-Inspector Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, Sub-Inspector Rajpaul Singh, ASI Mohammad Sarwar, ASI Deepak Bhat, ASI(T) Kulbushan Khajuria, HC Shri Sarfa Ram, and HC Ram Paul.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been awarded to ADGP Nitish Kumar, DIG Shakti Kumar Pathak, DIG Ajeet Singh, DySP Manjeet Singh, Inspector Mir Zahid Hussain and ASI Abdul Ahad Qazi.