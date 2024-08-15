back to top
Search
    IndiaSenior IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary
    India

    Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Holding peaceful Assembly Elections in J&K immediate challenge for him

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan was on Wednesday appointed the next Union Home Secretary, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla, according to an official order.

    Mohan, presently serving as Secretary, Ministry of , will join as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS (Sikkim: 1989), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect.

    “The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (Assam-Meghalaya: 1984) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024,” the order stated.

    Mohan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had served as joint secretary and additional secretary in the Union Home Ministry before being appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Culture in October 2021.

    The officer, who did B.Tech from Banaras Hindu University and PG Diploma from IIM, Ahmedabad, has also served in the Sikkim government in various capacities.

    After taking over as the Union Home Secretary, the immediate challenge for Mohan would be holding Assembly elections peacefully in the union territory of and .

    According to a Supreme Court directive, Jammu and Kashmir elections have to be conducted by September 30.

    Incumbent Home Secretary Bhalla had held a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and force mobilisation.

    Bhalla was appointed the Union Home Secretary in August 2019. He has had the longest tenure in the crucial post considered next to the country's top bureaucrat — the cabinet secretary.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    MHA assures ECI of adequate security for J&K Polls
    Next article
    MHA, J&K Admin announces medals on Independence Day-2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Affirmative action must be strengthened as an Instrument of Inclusion: President in I-Day address

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Asserting that social justice is...

    CRPF partners with MSU to enhance employability of wards of paramilitary personnel

    Northlines Northlines -
    Siliguri, Aug 14: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)...

    Governor’s post should be done away with, has become burden on democracy: Manish Sisodia

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hathras (UP), Aug 14: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras...

    Governor’s post should be done away with, has become burden on democracy: Manish Sisodia

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Former deputy chief minister of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chhari Mubarak leaves for cave shrine of Amarnath

    JKCA Case: HC quashes complaint, ED charge sheets against Farooq Abdullah,...

    Slain DySP Humayun among 2 get Kirti Chakra on Independence Day...