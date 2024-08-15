back to top
Search
    Jammu3 Senior Officers Granted LG’s Award For Meritorious Public Service On I-Day
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    3 Senior Officers Granted LG’s Award For Meritorious Public Service On I-Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 14: The Jammu and Government on Wednesday granted Lieutenant Governor's award to three senior officers for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service on Independence Day.

    “Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Lieutenant Governor's award for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year, 2024, in favour of the officers of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which include Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of ; Satvir Kour Sudan, Director General, Economics & Statistics, J&K; and Showkat Hussain Mir, Director Resources, Department,” reads an order.

    “Each awardee shall be felicitated with cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a citation,” order reads.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    MHA, J&K Admin announces medals on Independence Day-2024
    Next article
    Slain DySP Humayun among 2 get Kirti Chakra on Independence Day eve
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Chhari Mubarak leaves for cave shrine of Amarnath

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 14: The 'Chhari Mubarak'-the holy mace of...

    JKCA Case: HC quashes complaint, ED charge sheets against Farooq Abdullah, others

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 14: The  Jammu and Kashmir High Court...

    Slain DySP Humayun among 2 get Kirti Chakra on Independence Day eve

    Northlines Northlines -
    SPO Abdul Latif, Subedar Sanjeev Singh awarded Shaurya Chakra Srinagar,...

    MHA, J&K Admin announces medals on Independence Day-2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    50 J&K Police officials among President’s Police Medal, Medal...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chhari Mubarak leaves for cave shrine of Amarnath

    JKCA Case: HC quashes complaint, ED charge sheets against Farooq Abdullah,...

    Slain DySP Humayun among 2 get Kirti Chakra on Independence Day...