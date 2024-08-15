Slain DySP Humayun among 2 get Kirti Chakra on Independence Day eve

SPO Abdul Latif, Subedar Sanjeev Singh awarded Shaurya Chakra

Srinagar, Aug 14: Slain deputy superintendent of police (DySP), Humayun Bhat has been awarded Kirti Chakra and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Abdul Latif has been awarded Shaurya Chakra on the Independence Day 2024.

According to the details available, Bhat was killed in an encounter in September last year. Bhat has been awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

The Kirti Chakra is the second highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashoka Chakra. Similarly, Abdul Latif, a SPO posted in Reasi district for the last four years, has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for valour and courage in the elimination of a foreign terrorist in September last year.

Moreover, rifleman Ravi Kumar from J&K Light Infantry and 63rd battalion of Rashtriya Rifles has also been awarded the Kirti Chakra (posthumously) while subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia, from 5th bastion of the J&K Rifles has been awarded Shaurya Chakra.