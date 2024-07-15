back to top
    Messi in tears after injury forces him off field during Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia

    The final of Copa America 2024 between Argentina and Colombia was heading towards a tense finish with the score tied at 0-0 when Argentine captain Lionel Messi suffered an injury that left him visibly distraught. In the 64th minute of play, Messi went down clutching his knee in pain after an incident on the pitch. He was seen writhing on the ground before the medical team rushed in to attend to him. After assessing the injury, it was determined that Messi would not be able to continue playing and had to be substituted.

    When he got up to leave the field, the injuries and emotions appeared to have got the better of the football legend as viewers witnessed Messi wiping away tears. He slowly made his way to the sidelines as worried teammates and fans looked on concerned about their talisman's condition. Nicolás González replaced Messi as the final entered its end with Argentina still seeking that all important first goal. More updates on Messi's injury are awaited as fans around the hope it is nothing too serious for one of the game's greatest players. The match concluded with Colombia lifting their first Copa America title after edging past Argentina on penalties.

    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

