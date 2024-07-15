back to top
    Alcaraz delivers masterclass to defeat Djokovic in Wimbledon thriller

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Carlos Alcaraz showed the tennis why he is considered virtually unstoppable at his best, delivering a masterclass of brilliant tennis to defeat Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Wimbledon men's singles final. Against the 21-time Grand Slam champion and widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, the 19-year old Spaniard was simply outstanding from the baseline.

    Alcaraz mixed power with precision to constantly move Djokovic around the court, finding angles that tested the veteran's recently-repaired knee. The Serb tried attacking the net more often to counter Alcaraz's fierce ballstriking, but the young star had an answer for everything, unleashing winners or clever passing shots whenever his opponent advanced forward. Alcaraz's serving and returning were both exceptional, putting constant pressure on Djokovic that eventually saw him struggle to find solutions.

    After closing out the first two sets comfortably, Alcaraz faced a late scare in the decider as Djokovic raised his level. However, the Spaniard showed nerves of steel to overcome a couple of championship points and seal victory in a third-set tiebreak. His shotmaking remained stunningly audacious until the very end, highlighted by an outrageous drop shot winner on match point that perfectly encapsulated his bold style of play.

    By defeating Djokovic in such a commanding fashion on the biggest stage, Alcaraz sent a message that he truly belongs among the elite in men's tennis. At only 21 years old, his appetite for success in major championships is growing exponentially with each victory. With his astounding all-court talents and unwavering competitive spirit, Alcaraz looks set for further glory in the years to come.

    Messi in tears after injury forces him off field during Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia
    Trump rally shooting sparks debate on potential impact of assassination attempt on US midterm elections
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

