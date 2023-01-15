Mercury Drops Further In J&K As Pahalgam Records Season’s Coldest Night At -10.9°C

SRINAGAR, Jan 15: The minimum temperatures dropped further in Jammu and Kashmir with Pahalgam recording season’s coldest night at minus 10.9°C on Sunday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against last night’s minus 0.1°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the gateway town.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 10.9°C against minus 5.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal. It was the coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, surpassing January 2 temperature when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night, he said. It was 2.2°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 11.0°C on the previous night which was the coldest night so far recorded there, the official said. It was 2.5°C below normal in the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.3°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal in the north Kashmir area, he said. Jammu recorded a low of 4.6°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 2.7°C (below normal by 2.6°C), Batote minus 1.2°C (below normal by 2.8°C), Katra 5.4°C (0.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 3.2°C (2.1°C below normal).

Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 15.4°C and minus 18.5°C respectively, the official said.

He said till January 18, weather is likely to be mainly dry and partly cloudy. There is also a possibility of fog in plains of Jammu & Kashmir during morning hours.

He said another Western Disturbance was likely to affect J&K from January 19th onwards and chances of precipitation are 60%.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 2.