Medical Student Booked in Srinagar for Alleged Blasphemous Post: Police Initiate Action Amid Religious Outrage

JAMMU, June 6: Police here on Thursday registered a criminal case against a non-local medical student enrolled at the Srinagar Government Medical College for allegedly posting religiously sensitive content on a caller app.
“Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar,” a police officer said.
The officer said the police have filed a case in the matter after the receipt of a communication from the GMC Srinagar Administration.
The officer appealed to the “common public” to desist from spreading rumours/false information and not to fall prey to propaganda of anti-social elements.
Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation, the person said.
Protests broke out at GMC Srinagar on Wednesday over a post by a non-local medical student allegedly against the Prophet Mohammad.
Dozens of students and several junior doctors held a protest on GMC campus against the student, who allegedly on an app posted a display picture which was deemed blasphemous by many students.
The student was suspended Wednesday by the administration of the medical college pending an inquiry.