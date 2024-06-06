Medical Student Booked in Srinagar for Alleged Blasphemous Post: Police Initiate Action Amid Religious Outrage

JAMMU, June 6: Police here on Thursday registered a criminal case against a non-local medical student enrolled at the Srinagar Government Medical College for allegedly posting religiously sensitive content on a caller app.

“Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar,” a police officer said.

The officer said the police have filed a case in the matter after the receipt of a communication from the GMC Srinagar Administration.

The officer appealed to the “common public” to desist from spreading rumours/false information and not to fall prey to propaganda of anti-social elements.

Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation, the person said.

Protests broke out at GMC Srinagar on Wednesday over a post by a non-local medical student allegedly against the Prophet Mohammad.

Dozens of students and several junior doctors held a protest on GMC campus against the student, who allegedly on an app posted a display picture which was deemed blasphemous by many students.

The student was suspended Wednesday by the administration of the medical college pending an inquiry.