Jammu & Kashmir Police Vows to Protect Religious Sentiments: IGP V K Birdi Promises to Take Firm Action against Provocations

Jammu, Jun 6: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi Thursday said that police have taken strong note of the posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and strict action will be taken against those found involved in hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

At PCR Srinagar, IGP Kashmir said that J&K police respects all religions and people belong to various sects and faiths. “We have taken strong note of the incident (at GMC Srinagar). The case has been registered and investigations are going on,” he said.

The IGP requested the people of Kashmir not to fall prey to rumours having potential to trigger law and order situation. “We will not allow vested interests to damage the communal fabric in Kashmir,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police said that after the positing of a sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar, a criminal case, FIR number 13/24/ under sections 153, 153 A, 295 A., 505, (2) IPC has been registered at police station Karanagar on June 6, 2024.

“Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn't fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those found involved in provocative act/instigation,” the police said.